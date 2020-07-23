Unique year, and commencement, for Leadership Clinton Class of 2020

WILMINGTON — The 2020 graduating class of Leadership Clinton gathered Thursday afternoon for its commencement, held outside at the Clinton County Youth Council on West Sugartree Street.

This year’s brief ceremony was the first in 34 years without guests, and with social distancing and with masks (for the most part).

The 2020 graduates are: Autumn McLaughlin, Scott Anderson, Bexlie Beam, Michelle Callendar, Dani Cochran, Michael Gorman, Rhonda Henson, Stephen Jones, Tabatha Kennedy, Mikayla Hughes, Jeffrey Rollins, Matthew Runk and Lesley Wininger.

Guest speaker was Dr. Kevin Boys, President of Southern State Community College.

Photo by Tom Barr | News Journal (LC Class of 2018)