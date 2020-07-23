Male injured; local grain bin rescue team called into action

The Highland County Grain Bin Rescue Team was called into action Thursday after an accident at the Fallsville Wildlife area.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Brandon Jackman said the grain bin team, made up of firefighters from Paint Creek and the fire departments in Leesburg, Lynchburg and Fayetteville, was requested by the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District in New Vienna after a male slipped and struck his head.

Jackman said the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, but that the victim was unable to walk and had to be extracted from the water falls area. He said the victim was loaded into a rescue basket and pulled up a sheer rock cliff around 20 to 30 feet tall, then was carried out of the wildlife area from there.

He said it took about two hours from the time of the call to remove the victim from the accident site.

The victim’s name and age were not immediately available.

Jackman said an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer was on the scene.

The grain bin rescue team was called for assistance, Jackman said, because it has a system of ropes and other equipment that many other rescue units do not have. He said the ropes cost around $40,000 and were purchased a few years ago through Farm Bureau with help from several other local groups, then donated to the grain bin rescue team.

The victim was transported by the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Jackman said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Rescue personnel are pictured Thursday using ropes to pull a victim to safety after an accident at the Fallsville Wildlife Area. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Rescue-pic.jpg Rescue personnel are pictured Thursday using ropes to pull a victim to safety after an accident at the Fallsville Wildlife Area. Courtesy of Paint Creek Fire District