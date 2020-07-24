Leaders present and future: Unique ceremony, year for Leadership Clinton Class of 2020

WILMINGTON — The 2020 graduating class of Leadership Clinton gathered Thursday afternoon for its annual commencement and class project presentation, held outside at the Clinton County Youth Council on West Sugartree Street.

This year’s brief ceremony was the first in 34 years without guests, and with social distancing and with masks (for the most part).

The 2020 graduates are: Autumn McLaughlin, Scott Anderson, Bexlie Beam, Michelle Callendar, Dani Cochran, Michael Gorman, Rhonda Henson, Stephen Jones, Tabatha Kennedy, Mikayla Hughes, Jeffrey Rollins, Matthew Runk and Lesley Wininger.

Clinton County Leadership Institute Board President Josh Martin and Board Member Terry Habermehl presented each graduate with a certificate and a gift.

LC 2020 grads Dani Cochran and Michelle Callendar spoke about the LC Class of 2020 project which involved local youth development, specifically raising funds for activities for the Clinton County Youth Council.

The class also raised funds to purchase a much-needed commercial-grade zero-turn lawnmower for the CCYC.

CCYC Executive Director Eric Guindon, a graduate of the LC Class of 2018, expressed his appreciation not only for the mower but for the LC class’ work with the youth and fundraising.

The CCYC was established in 1997 as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to “help youth make healthy choices” by providing free after-school academic support, educational programming, and positive youth outreach events.

Guest speaker was Dr. Kevin Boys, President of Southern State Community College. Boys urged the graduates to continue their community leadership, stressing the leadership traits of listening as well as flexibility.

The group honored Clinton County Leadership Institute’s Cathy Koerner, who is stepping down after several years of leading the LC classes.

The dedicated Koerner, whom the News Journal described two years ago as “organizer, motivator, arm-twister, den mother and confidante to all the participants”, was proclaimed a Lifetime Leader and presented with a special glass vase.

Jonathan McKay, who will assume Koerner’s role with Leadership Clinton, briefly addressed the graduates.

For more on Leadership Clinton and CCLI, visit https://leadershipclinton.org or the Facebook page @cclead .

CCLI board members Josh Martin, right, and Terry Habermehl. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0663.jpg CCLI board members Josh Martin, right, and Terry Habermehl. LC 2020 graduates Jeff Rollins, left, and Michael Gorman during the Pledge of Allegiance. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0666.jpg LC 2020 graduates Jeff Rollins, left, and Michael Gorman during the Pledge of Allegiance. LC 2020 graduates Dani Cochran, right, and Michelle Callendar speak about the class project. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0670.jpg LC 2020 graduates Dani Cochran, right, and Michelle Callendar speak about the class project. Michelle Callendar. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0673.jpg Michelle Callendar. Terry Habermehl speaks as Cathy Koerner looks on. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0675.jpg Terry Habermehl speaks as Cathy Koerner looks on. Cathy Koerner speaks to the graduates. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0677.jpg Cathy Koerner speaks to the graduates. LC 2020 graduate Autumn McLaughlin. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0679.jpg LC 2020 graduate Autumn McLaughlin. LC 2020 graduate Scott Anderson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0681.jpg LC 2020 graduate Scott Anderson. LC 2020 graduate Bexlie Beam. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0682.jpg LC 2020 graduate Bexlie Beam. LC 2020 graduate Michelle Callendar https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0683.jpg LC 2020 graduate Michelle Callendar LC 2020 graduate Dani Cochran. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0684.jpg LC 2020 graduate Dani Cochran. LC 2020 graduate Michael Gorman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0685.jpg LC 2020 graduate Michael Gorman. LC 2020 graduate Tabatha Kennedy. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0686.jpg LC 2020 graduate Tabatha Kennedy. LC 2020 graduate Steve Jones. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0687.jpg LC 2020 graduate Steve Jones. LC 2020 graduate Jeff Rollins. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0688.jpg LC 2020 graduate Jeff Rollins. LC 2020 graduate Matt Runk. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0689.jpg LC 2020 graduate Matt Runk. LC 2020 graduate Lesley Wininger. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0690.jpg LC 2020 graduate Lesley Wininger. SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys speaks to the group. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0696.jpg SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys speaks to the group. Jonathan McKay speaks to the group. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0699.jpg Jonathan McKay speaks to the group. Josh Martin makes a presentation to Cathy Koerner. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0702.jpg Josh Martin makes a presentation to Cathy Koerner. Graduates of the Leadership Clinton Class of 2020 include, from left: front, Bexlie Beam, Matt Runk, Tabatha Kennedy, Dani Cochran, Autumn McLaughlin, and Steve Jones; and, back, Lesley Wininger, Michelle Callendar, Scott Anderson, Michael Gorman and Jeff Rollins. Mikayla Hughes and Rhonda Henson were unable to attend. For many more photos of the event, visit wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0705-2.jpg Graduates of the Leadership Clinton Class of 2020 include, from left: front, Bexlie Beam, Matt Runk, Tabatha Kennedy, Dani Cochran, Autumn McLaughlin, and Steve Jones; and, back, Lesley Wininger, Michelle Callendar, Scott Anderson, Michael Gorman and Jeff Rollins. Mikayla Hughes and Rhonda Henson were unable to attend. For many more photos of the event, visit wnewsj.com. Tom Barr | News Journal