More Clinton County real estate transfers

This list of real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Jeffrey L. and June M. Fryman to Mark A. and Lori Kersey Williams, 886 Hickory Trail in Wilmington, $273,000.

Cheyenne T. Duggins to Robert and Lois Williams, 51 Nordyke Road in New Vienna, $84,000.

Ronald Johnson to William E. and Lisa M. Reveal, 126 Orchard View Lane in Blanchester, $71,800.

Dennis Murphy to Thomas J. Luttrell, 461 Grand Avenue in Sabina, $70,900.

Thomas E. and Patsy Flint to Patsy Flint, 1169 Old State Road, no sales amount.

Robert L. and H. Mae Hansford to H. Mae Hansford, 5253 State Route 73 West, no sales amount.

Robert L. Hansford to H. Mae Hansford, 5265 State Route 73 West, no sales amount.

Angelo W. Collins to Joseph E. Collins, 25 Wisbey Road and 2840 Tar Pike Road, no sales amount.

Arthur L. and Susan L. Price to Susan Price, 3004 Clarksville Road, no sales amount.

Susan Price to Tara Lynn Bergfeld, 3004 Clarksville Road, $267,000.

Rice Home Builders LLC to Jessica A. and Jamieson M. Benoit, 919 Hunters Glen Drive, $339,000.

Michael E. and Rosemary E. Harris to Rosemary E. Harris, 297 North Spring Street in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Daryl Shane Stykes to Kyle Gage Stykes, 1878 Nauvoo Road, no sales amount.

Tonya S. Eades to James E. Kuhnell, 57 North First Street in Clarksville, $17,500.

Marvin and Sharon Bone to the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation, 8295 U.S. Route 68 North and four other U.S. 68 North properties, no sales amount.

Jason S. Lagore and April M. Bartholomew to Lorna A. Dozmati, 1302 Westmoor Street in Wilmington, $128,000.

Karen Buckley to Gary L. Taulbee and Leah C. Tackett, 160 East Champlin Road, $64,000.

Ricky A. Bowman to Austin Taylor Reuss, 112 West Fancy Street in Blanchester and another property on Fancy Street in Blanchester, $95,500 and $95,500 for a total of $191,000.

Homer and Bonnie Mathews to Bonnie Mathews, 1299 Meadow Ridge Circle in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Scott E. Grennell to James D. Kirk, 1284 Southridge Avenue in Wilmington, $137,400.

Tracy L. Anderson to Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation, 42 West Sugartree Street in Wilmington, two more properties on West Sugartree Street, and one more property on Sugartree Street, no sales amount.

Walter C. and Lucy E. Doll to Walter C. Jr. and Lucy E. Doll Trust and Walter C. Doll III, two properties on North South Street in New Vienna, no sales amount.

Jesse H. Pohly to Jesse H. and Brooke N. Pohly, 390 Lacy Road, no sales amount.

Troy and Jennifer G. Gaddis to Joe D. and Nancy L. Wall, 216 Highland Avenue in Blanchester and one more property on Highland Avenue, $142,500 and $142,500 for a total of $285,000.

Quicken Loans Inc. to Hubert Travis Ford, 151 B Street in Wilmington, $6,100.

