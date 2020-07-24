Still plenty of ag events planned

“Wonderful” is the word I can come up with for this year’s Clinton County Fair. In spite of the COVID-19 situation we are all facing, we can say that Clinton County rose above it all and had a wonderful and successful fair.

A huge thanks to the Clinton County Fair Board; Tracie Montague, OSU Extension Educator for 4-H Youth Development; and all her 4-H volunteers and families.

Let us not forget the Clinton County Health Department for giving us the guidance and the opportunity; the individuals and businesses that stepped forward to support our youth; the community ;and the list goes on and on. Thank You!

Also, thanks to the staff of the News Journal for the coverage of the fair.

Another big thank you goes to Mother Nature this week for giving us some cooler relief and some moisture. I realize the amounts of rain may not have been what we hoped for, but we are thankful for what we got and its certainly giving us some relief from the excessive heat.

In the Agricultural Community, we continue to hear about many face-to-face activities being canceled, like the 2020 OSU Farm Science Review. Those involved in the planning of this monumental event each year are making plans for a virtual event. Watch for details as they become available.

This week I wanted to let you know of a few activities in the agricultural community that are still looking like they will take place. My fingers are double-crossed at this time. Keep in mind, everything can change as we move forward.

The first event for you to put on your calendar is the upcoming Pesticide Container Recycling Collection Program, sponsored by the Clinton County Extension Office with the help of Nutrien AG Solutions and G. Phillips and Sons in Iowa.

We will be collecting containers on Friday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 6704 E. US 22/Ohio 3, Wilmington (Melvin location).

Agriculture pesticide containers in the form of jugs and drums up to 55 gallons will be accepted as well as mini bulks that are cut into 2×2-foot sections with lids, valves and screws removed.

All containers must be triple rinsed, must be dry, and have loose leaf labels removed as well as removal of caps off jugs and lids off 55-gallon drums.

This will be strictly enforced. If rules are not followed the containers cannot be accepted. For more information contact Tony Nye at 937-382-0901 or email at nye.1@osu.edu.

The second event is the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Clean Sweep program. The ODA has posted their Clean Sweep dates for 2020!

Pesticides must be stored and disposed of according to the product label instructions. Any unused product should be disposed of as Household Hazardous Waste.

Each year the Ohio Department of Agriculture organizes a Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal program, funded by US EPA grants and state funds.

The program assists farmers with a free of charge, safe and environmentally responsible disposal of unusable, outdated pesticides. No household or non-farm pesticides are accepted, nor are pesticides accepted from commercial companies.

Farmers generally cannot dispose of pesticides through household hazardous waste programs, and the Clean Sweep program allows them to dispose of old products responsibly.

For more information or questions regarding disposal, please contact the ODA at 614-728-6987. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2BpNO8q .

The closest location is the Fayette County Airport at 2770 Old Route 38 NE, Washington Court House, set for Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is also an important date and location to remember because this is the date and location of the SW Ohio Corn Grower Field Day. At this time this event has the “green light” to be held, but again it is subject to change as we move forward with the COVID-19 situation in Fayette County.

Like every year, the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Filed Day will be packed full of useful, take-home information that can be applied to the management of anyone’s grain operation. This year’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Fayette County Demonstration Farm located at 2770 State Route 38, Washington Court House, in front of the Fayette county airport.

Topics of discussion will include: Weather and climate, water quality, world markets and emerging international markets, soybean research, drones, Non-GMO soy production, insect and diseases of soybean, and a report from the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association.

In addition to all the educational events, don’t forget the many businesses and commodity groups that will be represented at the event and the many plots to check out.

Plane rides will be available again from the airport and you can schedule your plain ride by calling 740-335-2430. Plane rides are for 30 minutes and the cost is $30 per person.

There will be much more to see and do. Trade show exhibits, and many corn hybrid company representatives will be on hand to visit with. CCA credits will be available.

This event is free to all attending including a great lunch. For more information contact Tony Nye, OSU Extension at 937-382-0901 or Ken Ford, OSU Extension Fayette County at 740-335-1150.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

