CM’s Chowning earns Slingshot Award

Congratulations to Patience Chowning for being selected as the very first student recipient of the Brian Mudd Slingshot Award.

Patience, a 2020 CM grad, was an excellent student while at Clinton-Massie as well as a leader of the numerous athletic teams she was a part of during her high school career. Her determination to support her family during their loss has shown many that they can also make it through difficult times.

We are excited to learn of the positive impact Patience is going to continue to have on this world in the future. She will exemplify the characteristics and standards defined for the award.

The Slingshot Award is available to Clinton-Massie affiliated individuals. Whether a past graduate or current employee/student, the goal is to recognize and honor those who, like Brian Mudd, have the courage to stand up against their Goliath.

Anyone desiring to contribute to this ongoing Slingshot Award can send donations to the Brian Mudd Memorial Fund, 229 Ellis Run Road, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Shown is Patience Chowning, along with family members, committee members and friends of Brian Mudd. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Group.jpg Shown is Patience Chowning, along with family members, committee members and friends of Brian Mudd. Submitted photos Patience Chowning is the first honoree of the Brian Mudd Slingshot Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Patience.jpg Patience Chowning is the first honoree of the Brian Mudd Slingshot Award. Submitted photos