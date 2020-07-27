Clinton County reports 5th coronavirus-related death

WILMINGTON — A fifth Clinton County coronavirus-related death was reported Monday by local officials. All five have come since July 10.

The most recent death of a Clinton Countian who tested positive for COVID-19 was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, the Clinton County Health District announced.

“We want to offer our deepest sympathy and our prayers to the family of this individual,” said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “Also, out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual, and to allow the family to grieve.”

Stop the spread

In order to help prevent any further spread of this virus, the Clinton County Health District “asks that everyone support and follow the directives and recommendations of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health Director.

“Social and physical distancing is essential to limit unnecessary exposures. Adhering to quarantine and isolation measures if exposed to a positive case or if you are experiencing symptoms is also essential.

Limiting the community’s exposure to this disease will make a lasting impact on reducing deaths associated with the virus.”

The Clinton County Health District “is actively involved with its county partners to meet the needs of local residents as we respond to COVID-19 in Clinton County,” a news release from the CCHD stated. “With the guidance of Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) we will continue to update Clinton County residents with new information as it becomes available.

Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open to answer question from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The hotline number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, please visit the information hub www.covidcc.com and for the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The first Clinton County coronavirus-related death was reported July 10 — a male in his 80s — and the second fatality was reported July 14, a woman in her 30s. Both were reported to have underlying health conditions.

The next two deaths were reported last week, of a man in his 70s and of a man in his 80s, each with underlying health conditions.

