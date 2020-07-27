Getting fully equipped for football season

Wilmington High School football players received equipment at the Mike Marine Center Monday for the upcoming season. With head coach Scott Killen and assistant coach J.D. McIntosh on hand, players came in to the MMC one at time, each wearing a mask and after they used hand sanitizer outside the building. Official practice for the start of the 2020 fall sports season is scheduled to begin Saturday. In the photo, Tayshon Cordy (left) is directed by Killen to the next step in the equipment process.

Mark Huber | News Journal