Municipal Court hands down decisions; several get jail time

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 20, 2020 and July 24, 2020:

• Katie Spurlock, 31, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. Spurlock must write a letter of apology to the victims, have no contact with them, must take part in supervised probation, and have no contact with the victim. Additional charges of trespassing and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Bryan Mendoza-Lopez, 23, of Fairfield, child endangerment, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 22, 2020 to July 21, 2021, fined $1,325, assessed $270 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 6, 2020. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test. littering, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Christina McKinney, 54, of Wilmington, theft, obstructing official business, sentenced to 120 days in jail (60 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. McKinney must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the theft victim. A misconduct at an emergency charge was dismissed.

• Emanuel Headen, 35, of Cincinnati, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 7, 2020 to Feb. 6, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Headen must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Driving privileges have been granted. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. An additional O.V.I. charge and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Gavin Whitehead, 19, of Xenia, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Whitehead must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A driving 72 in a 55 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Chance Carson, 26, of Hillsboro, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Carson must not commit any further offenses for two years and must complete non-reporting probation. A menacing charge was dismissed.

• Brandon Hensley, 39, of Morrow, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Hensley must take part in supervised probation and complete anger management.

