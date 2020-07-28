More sentenced in muni court including drivers — one who went 122 mph

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 20, 2020 and July 24, 2020:

• Craig Floyd, 31, of Clarksville, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $300, assessed $270 court costs.

• Rhonda Adams, 53, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• Alex Grace, 22, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kyle Hensley, 40, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Hensley was ordered not to drive. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Jessica Sebastian, 30, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The court orders Sebastian to obtain drug/alcohol assessment and any treatment. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine.

• Luke Beckman, 23, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of property, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Beckman my write a letter of apology to the victim, pay $365 in restitution and have no contact with no contact with them.

• Jehuan White, 27, of Oberlin, going 122 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by White.

• Robert Carroll, 46, of Vancouver, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Carroll.

• Alexis Martinez-Barral, 20, of Bowling Green, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Martinez-Barral.

• Jon Jackson, 39, of Middleport, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $60, assessed $280 court costs. The cases were waived by Jackson.

