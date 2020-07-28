CCSO reports: Fugitive arrested, thefts reported

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 48-year-old male from Berea, Kentucky who was a fugitive from justice. According to the report, at 4:06 a.m. on July 21 deputies responded to a trespassing at a Shawnee Trace Road residence in Marion Township.

• At 12:53 a.m. on July 20, deputies located a suspicious female walking in the area of Cuba Road in Washington Township. According to the report, the subject was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and drug abuse paraphernalia.

• At 11:27 a.m. on July 3, a 31-year-old Wilmington female report she was being harassed by subject on social media. This had been going on since March, according to the report.

• At 8:21 a.m. on July 17, two subjects from West Chester reported $650 in cash was stolen from them. The money was stolen from their wallets, which was left in their cars while it was at Oak Drive in Union Township.

• At 10:50 p.m. on July 18, a 24-year-old male from Raceland, Kentucky reported items were stolen from his vehicle while it was on West Main Street in Union Township. The report lists a Lenova laptop, a gym bag, a cellphone, and a Fitbit were listed as stolen.

• At 5:06 a.m. on July 13, deputies responded to Black Road in Sabina, Richland Township, on the report of a burglary. The 38-year-old male was listed as the victim. No stolen items were listed.

• At 10:12 a.m. on July 17, deputies were dispatched to Dehan Road in Green Township in reference to a complaint of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A 28-year-old New Vienna male employee of the victim was listed as a suspect.

• An adult female reported she was being mentally, physically, and sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend. The report indicated the victim had injuries, but it did not specify what those were.

