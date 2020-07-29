Clinton County reports 6th coronavirus-related death in 19 days

WILMINGTON — A sixth Clinton Countian has died due to COVID-19, local officials announced Wednesday.

The Clinton County Health District reported the patient was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and would like to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “This disease has affected our entire community and we continue to work tirelessly to slow the spread of COVID-19. Out of respect for privacy of this patient’s family, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

All six local deaths have been reported in the past 19 days, and all had underlying health conditions, according to the CCHD.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Clinton County residents are reminded to follow the “Stay Safe Ohio” order, practice social/physical distancing and wash their hands often, advises the CCHD.

Prior cases

The previous Clinton County fatalities that officials said were coronavirus-related (and the dates reported) were:

• July 10 — a man in his 80s

• July 14 — a woman in her 30s

• July 21 — a man in his 70s

• July 21 — a man in his 80s

• July 27 — a woman in her 70s

Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open to answer question from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The hotline number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, visit the information hub www.covidcc.com and for the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Current numbers

The State of Ohio reports, as of the Wednesday afternoon update, 83,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,680 probable ones for a total of 87,893. There have been 10,553 hospitalizations including 2,513 ICU admissions.

The state reports 3,156 confirmed deaths and 266 probable deaths from COVID-19 for a total of 3,422 deaths.

More news

Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted Wednesday that “114 local law enforcement agencies, courts and service providers have been awarded nearly $6 million to support the fight against COVID-19 during the second round of Ohio’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant program.

“This second round of funding will help local courts from across the state purchase a variety of remote technology and personal protection equipment, such as plexiglass shields, to keep personnel safe.”

He also reminded Ohioans of the Travel Advisory. Ohoians are encouraged to avoid travel to Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Kansas, Arizona and Idaho due to those states’ positivity rates.

Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

