Braelynn Kay Egner, 6 lbs. 1 oz., and Reagan Lee Egner, 5 lbs. 9 oz., were born on July 20, 2020 at 8:06 a.m. and 8:07 a.m. at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Parents are Angie Hutsenpiller and Gage Egner of Blanchester.

Paternal grandparents are Jessie and Kaycie Egner of Blanchester.

Maternal grandparents are Steven and Kay Phillips of Russelville, Ky.