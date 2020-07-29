CMH names winner of 2020 Mercy Award for ‘compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others’

WILMINGTON – CMH recently announced that Lanna Fair has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner.

The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At CMH, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Lance Beus, CEO of CMH. “We are extremely proud to recognize Lanna for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Lanna has been a full-time employee at CMH for more than 30 years in the Mom/Baby Unit and is known for her positivity, compassion, and proactive and hardworking spirit. Lanna’s involvement in the hospital and our community are testaments to her sense of compassion.

She shows great concern for the welfare of others and is actively involved in finding solutions to difficult challenges. She provides excellent care to her patients, often going the extra step to make sure the patients and family members are comfortable and secure.

Fondly known as the “go-to” for most things in her unit, as the resident problem solver. Our employees say that Lanna responds to every request with “I get to” instead of “I have to” putting the patient first, and is an example to all our employees in serving with skill and heart.

Patient care is her mission; healthcare is her passion. She is a true humanitarian. The selflessness and positivity with which she goes about her life and work are remarkable.

She emulates warmth, humility, and compassion as she serves and always expresses appreciation to others for their efforts.

Each hospital winner, including Lanna, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 companywide Mercy Award, to be announced soon and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in October, to which Lanna and all hospital winners are invited to attend.

From left are Terri LeMasters, Director of Pharmacy and Respiratory; Lesley Wininger, CNO; Eric Jost, CFO; award finalists Stacey Daniel and Leslie Moke; award winner Lanna Fair; award finalist Luann Mellinger; Lance Beus, CEO; award finalists Mandy Prater and Gretchen James; and Teresa Daniels, Director of HR. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Mercy-Award-072820.jpg From left are Terri LeMasters, Director of Pharmacy and Respiratory; Lesley Wininger, CNO; Eric Jost, CFO; award finalists Stacey Daniel and Leslie Moke; award winner Lanna Fair; award finalist Luann Mellinger; Lance Beus, CEO; award finalists Mandy Prater and Gretchen James; and Teresa Daniels, Director of HR. Submitted photo

