State: COVID hospitalizations hit new high

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s hospitals saw their highest number of patients with COVID-19 this week since the pandemic began on March 9, 2020.

Data from the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA), shows that 1,122 COVID-positive patients were being treated in Ohio’s hospitals on Tuesday, of which 348 were in the ICU and 174 were on a ventilator, stated a news release Wednesday afternoon from the Ohio Department of Health.

The previous high was in late April when the state saw 1,103 patients COVID-positive patients.

“Our case numbers have remained high during the past month. We know there is a lag between when people are infected with the virus and when they start to feel sick and ultimately are hospitalized,” said Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health. “Ohioans have worked hard to slow the spread of this disease. However, these numbers are a stark reminder that this virus is very much still with us.

“We must remain vigilant and take every precaution to protect ourselves including staying home when possible, frequent handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing.”

This COVID-19 hospitalization data illustrates the severity and scope of the pandemic and are metrics closely monitored by the Ohio Department of Health and local health department officials.

Although Ohio hospitals are better prepared to manage COVID patients today than at the beginning of the pandemic, the virus continues to significantly impact hospital PPE and staffing. Additionally, COVID-19 patients often have long hospital stays, requiring extensive care.

“We are grateful for the tireless work by Ohio’s doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who take care of these patients every day,” Himes said.

The average age of people with COVID-19 in Ohio has been steadily decreasing, showing that more and more young people are being exposed, and have become ill.

“Being young and healthy does not mean that you will not be hospitalized or have complications,” Himes said. “We also don’t know what the long-term health impacts of COVID-19 are and people who get it may continue to have health issues in the future.”

Additional information, guidance and data on COVID-19 is available at ODH’s website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.

