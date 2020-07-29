Wilmington police make multiple drug-related arrests

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested three subjects after drugs were located in a vehicle during a traffic stop around South Walnut and East Sugartreet Street at 9:27 p.m. on July 26. According to the report, a crystal-like substance, five grams of amphetamines/meth, and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. The report did not list the names of the arrested individuals.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old Goshen male — who had two felony warrants out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office — on East Main Street at 7:46 p.m. on July 21. According to Common Pleas Court records, the suspect is facing charges of alleged aggravated drug possession and failure to appear. According to Municipal Court documents, the subject is also facing three charges of alleged trespassing, one charge of drug paraphernalia, and one of railroad vandalism.

• Police arrested a 44-year-old female for alleged drug paraphernalia at 9:07 p.m. on July 25. According to the report, police arrived at a Rombach Avenue restaurant on the report of an intoxicated subject. After getting consent to check the vehicle, police found a meth pipe in the suspect’s bag, which was left in the vehicle. The officer observed black burn marks as well as white residue inside the pipe. The suspect was transported to the Clinton County Jail. At the jail, a small bag of meth was located in the suspect’s wallet.

• Two subjects were arrested on alleged drug related charges after a traffic stop on South Mulberry Street at 10:55 p.m. on July 26. A glass crystal pipe was seized. The names of the subjects were not listed.

• Police issued an open container citation to a female subject during a traffic stop at 10:50 p.m. on July 22. According to the report, the officer stopped the vehicle around Columbus and High Streets for “failure to signal 100 feet prior to turning.” The officer reported they could smell the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The officer noticed a “tall Truy can of alcohol” in the back of the car on the floor that was “cold to the touch.” The suspect, who was a rear passenger, advised she was drinking out of it. The officer reported they could smell alcohol from the suspect.

• On July 24, police responded to the report of an unresponsive male on Nelson Avenue. According to the report, the victim, 36, was found deceased. The incident is currently under investigation. The report did not indicate any physical injuries, nor the involvement of drugs or alcohol. No further details were listed.

• At 3:10 p.m. on July 24, a female subject was found overdosing in front of the 200 block of East Main Street. The victim was found unresponsive inside a portable toilet. She was removed and laid on a picnic table. The victim was treated by the Wilmington Fire Department and transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for further treatment. No further details were listed.

• At 6:21 p.m. on July 22, a male subject wanted to make a report in regards to another subject threatening him. According to the report, the suspect “pulled a knife on (the victim) as well as made threats to him.” The victim also advised the suspect “body slammed (the victim’s) mother.” The victim stated he wanted the incident just reported for now in case further action needed to be taken.

• At 12:12 a.m. on July 26, an officer located a stopped vehicle at the stop sign at College and Douglas Street for an extended period of time. According to the report, the driver was found under the influence. No further details were listed.

• At 12:02 a.m. on July 19, police were dispatched to a reported fight occurring at a business on South South Street. Upon arrival, authorities spoke with a female subject who advised a subject “was banging on some girl’s car window” and drove away, according to the report. Units stood by while the crowd that had gathered dispersed.

• At 6:56 p.m. on July 25, emergency services responded to a vehicle fire on Prairie Avenue. No further details were listed.

• At 5:43 p.m. on July 22, police received a report of suspicious individuals around South South Street. According to the report, a male was seen “licking himself” and a female had “been in the restroom for a while.” The subjects were not at the location upon police arriving.

