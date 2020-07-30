Cape May residents show COVID creativity

Ohio Living Cape May residents had a blast re-creating works of art while they and staff followed all safety protocols during the pandemic. “We have been doing our best to be creative during this time to keep our residents’ spirits up,” said LaTasha Ruddle, Activities Coordinator. “I came across some photos from the Getty Museum Challenge and thought the residents would enjoy doing this.” It turns out she was right. “We had a blast,” Ruddle said. “The residents were into it. They had fun posing and we laughed and laughed and laughed. It was a good time.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_composite-pics-2.jpg Ohio Living Cape May residents had a blast re-creating works of art while they and staff followed all safety protocols during the pandemic. “We have been doing our best to be creative during this time to keep our residents’ spirits up,” said LaTasha Ruddle, Activities Coordinator. “I came across some photos from the Getty Museum Challenge and thought the residents would enjoy doing this.” It turns out she was right. “We had a blast,” Ruddle said. “The residents were into it. They had fun posing and we laughed and laughed and laughed. It was a good time.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_composite-pics-1.jpg Ohio Living Cape May residents had a blast re-creating works of art while they and staff followed all safety protocols during the pandemic. “We have been doing our best to be creative during this time to keep our residents’ spirits up,” said LaTasha Ruddle, Activities Coordinator. “I came across some photos from the Getty Museum Challenge and thought the residents would enjoy doing this.” It turns out she was right. “We had a blast,” Ruddle said. “The residents were into it. They had fun posing and we laughed and laughed and laughed. It was a good time.” Submitted photos