3 groups donate to Clinton County Homeless Shelter children

Three area organizations continued their giving tradition toward children at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter with a total $1,280 donation.

More than 25 years ago, a group of motorcycling friends calling themselves the ABC’s decided to raise money to help kids at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Their thoughts were that although the shelter provided needed food and a secure place for them, children are deeply affected by finding themselves suddenly in a strange place, surrounded by unknown people with new expectations and stresses.

The hope was that donations would be used for such things as clothes, school supplies, and birthday gifts to ease some anxieties and give a bit of happiness.

But over the years ABC membership dwindled and raising money became more difficult, so some who were Masons reached out to Dalton Masonic Lodge which welcomed the opportunity to address another need in the community by helping the kids. For the past two years, Dalton Lodge has put out a basket for donations before the monthly meeting and gave all money raised, combined with money from the ABC’s, to the Homeless Shelter for the needs of the children there.

Two years ago the Sons of Tyre, a chapter of the international Masonic Riding Association Widows Sons, was formed in southwest Ohio, and this year voted unanimously to donate along with Dalton Lodge and the ABC’s, money for the children.

Representatives of the three groups met prior to the pandemic with Clinton County Homeless Shelter Executive Director Denise Stryker to present the groups’ largest donation to date for the kids.

The Masonic Fraternity with over 6 million members is the oldest and largest fraternal organization in the world and contributes more than $2.6 million per day to worthy causes and organizations.

For more information on Masonry, Widows Sons Riding Association or Dalton Masonic Lodge 578, please call Dan Kennelly, 937-383-1000.

From left are Dan Kennelly with Dalton Masonic Lodge 578 and ABC; Clinton County Homeless Shelter Executive Director Denise Stryker; Jerry Runk Jr. with the Dalton Masonic Lodge and ABC; and Dave Ross with the Dalton Masonic Lodge. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_dalton_p.jpg From left are Dan Kennelly with Dalton Masonic Lodge 578 and ABC; Clinton County Homeless Shelter Executive Director Denise Stryker; Jerry Runk Jr. with the Dalton Masonic Lodge and ABC; and Dave Ross with the Dalton Masonic Lodge. Submitted photos From left are Chad Hollon with the Blanchester Masonic Lodge 191 and who also is president of the Sons of Tyre Chapter of the Widows Sons; Clinton County Homeless Shelter Executive Director Denise Stryker; Jerry Runk Jr. with the Dalton Lodge and who also is sergeant-at-arms of the Sons of Tyre; and Dan Kennelly with the Dalton Lodge and who also is vice president of the Sons of Tyre. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_motorcycle_p.jpg From left are Chad Hollon with the Blanchester Masonic Lodge 191 and who also is president of the Sons of Tyre Chapter of the Widows Sons; Clinton County Homeless Shelter Executive Director Denise Stryker; Jerry Runk Jr. with the Dalton Lodge and who also is sergeant-at-arms of the Sons of Tyre; and Dan Kennelly with the Dalton Lodge and who also is vice president of the Sons of Tyre. Submitted photos