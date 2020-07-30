Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Sunoco 3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, July 16. Critical: The cole slaw and potato salad in reach-in cooler were 44°F (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below.) Several items in reach-in cooler were not dated. In the reach-in coolers, by the kitchen, the following items were for sale with no labels, expiration dates or list of ingredients: monkey bread; subs; cole slaw; potato salad; and tuna salad sandwich. All items available for self-service must have common name, weight, list of ingredients, list of allergens, expiration date and name of establishment where item was prepared.

Neither employee wearing facial coverings. There is no one at this facility manager certified in food safety. New owner wants to get one person certified in next month. Vent hood over deep fryers was dirty.

New license must be purchased when facility changes hands/ownership.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 17.

• Subway, 2855B SR 73 South, Wilmington, July 16. Complaint “that employee not wearing mask, employee coughing into shoulder, tables are dirty, people not social distancing.” Person in Charge not wearing hat/hair net. Spoke with Person in Charge who just arrived at the facility. Discussed wearing masks; sick employees need to go home, social distancing, and cleaning facility. Employees also need hats/hair nets.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, July 16. Critical: Frozen ice cream in cups are not properly labeled with common name, ingredients, weight, allergens and name of facility that packaged. Inside of ice machine has black residue along bottom edge.

Currently has packaged sauces for consumer to get themselves; boiled peanuts self-serve. All items must be provided per request, not self-service. Box of chicken on floor of walk-in cooler. Wall behind deep fryer is dirty. Wall behind chopper is dirty. Outside of nozzle on slushie machine is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 17.

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 14. Complaint “that kitchen employees not wearing masks.” If you claim exemption, you must have in writing. Kitchen employees were not wearing masks. Discussed with counter employee/manager about all employees wearing masks.

• CVS Pharmacy, 610 Cherry St., Blanchester, July 14. No concerns at time of visit.

• S&S Market, 513 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, July 14. No concerns at time of visit.

• United Dairy Farmers, 395 E. Main St., Wilmington, July 14. Complaint “regarding no masks and not social distancing.” Employees were wearing masks. Everything looks good. Thank you!

