LOCAL BRIEFS

Booklovers to meet

Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester.

The group will be discussing “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

No Peelle reunion in ‘20

The 130th consecutive Peelle Reunion is cancelled for this year due to the pandemic. Please let your family members know.

Law library meeting

Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will meet in person at the Clinton County Law Library, 3rd Floor, Clinton County Courthouse, 46 S. South Street, Wilmington, Aug. 5 at 12:15 p.m.

Masks will be provided to those who attend.