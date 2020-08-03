Blanchester man dies in Monday motorcycle crash

A fatal motorcycle crash occurred early Monday in Clermont County, claiming the life of a Blanchester man.

The crash occurred on Taylor Pike near Marathon Edenton Road at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Matthew Binegar, 25, of Blanchester, was operating a 1999 Honda Shadow and traveling northeast on Taylor Pike when the motorcycle went off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck a guardrail.

Binegar was pronounced deceased on scene by Wayne Township (Clermont County) EMS.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Batavia post, Binegar was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. An OSHP news release also stated that alcohol and/or drug impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Wayne Township EMS and Fire Department provided assistance during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the OSHP release.

