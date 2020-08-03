27 percent of Wilmington Schools students opt to learn at home first semester

WILMINGTON — A proportion that amounts to one out of every four Wilmington City Schools (WCS) K through 12 students has chosen the Virtual Education option for the first semester of the approaching school year.

More precisely, enrollment in the WCS Virtual Education option where students learn from home full-time is about 27 percent of the student body.

WCS finalized registration for the Virtual Education option on July 28.

The remainder of WCS students will start the school year in a blended schedule of two days per week of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. The exceptions to this are all students who have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) with Academic Goals: They will attend school in-person four full days plus a half-day on Wednesdays.

These hybrid schedules of both in-person and remote learning will last at least through Labor Day. The target date for district officials to reassess the situation is after Labor Day, Sept. 7.

In-person students who have a last name that starts with A through L will be in their school buildings on Mondays and Thursdays. Students with a last name that starts with M through Z will attend school in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The first day of school for the “A Group” is on Monday, Aug. 24. The first day of school for the “B Group” is on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Families with students in the same household who have different last names will be contacted by phone. School district officials have assigned these to the same group according to households that are currently reported in the WCS student management system.

“Due to the complexity of scheduling students and keeping our A and B groups balanced, we will not be able to accommodate changes and special requests. In order to keep our building and classroom enrollment balanced, create new master schedules and busing routes, we are unable to take any special requests to move student schedules,” stated a media release.

Families are asked to make sure to check the school district’s website for related information and updated transportation procedures for the 2020-2021 school year.

If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school or the central office.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we carefully plan to reopen our schools,” said Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.

Reopening is three weeks away