More sentenced in municipal court

WILMINGTON — A former Wilmington Police detective has been fined in connection with dereliction of duty.

Joshua Riley, 48, pleaded guilty to one charge of dereliction of duty on Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court. Riley was fined $750 and must pay an additional $135 in court costs.

Riley resigned this past April after being under investigation for alleged misconduct in the police department.

In a letter dated April 7 to Police Chief Ron Cravens and copied to Mayor John Stanforth, Chief Detective Riley wrote, “I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the City of Wilmington Police Department effective April 10, 2020.

“I intend to retire from service as a police officer. I am grateful for the opportunity to have honorably served the people of Wilmington these past years,” the letter concluded.

The News Journal reported in late 2018 that several WPD officers were under investigation for alleged misconduct and were placed on administrative leave. Eventually officers Jerry Popp and Anthony Mitchell would resign from the WPD with no known admissions of wrongdoing by either of them nor any charges or claims filed against those officers.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between July 27, 2020 and July 31, 2020:

• Carter Nichols, 21, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Nichols must have no contact with the victim and get a mental health assessment. A criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Nicholas Jacobs, 33, criminal damages, domestic violence, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $285 court costs. The court retains jurisdiction over restitution for 60 days, and the defendant must have no contact with the victim.

• Zoe Scanlon, 23, of Wilmington, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Scanlon must take part in supervised probation and shall not possess any firearm/deadly weapon while on probation.

• Justin Huddleston, 33, of Dayton, reckless operation, child restraint violation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $530, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Huddleston must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional offenses were dismissed including three child endangerment charges, one count of driving under suspension-financial, and a marked lane violation.

• Christopher Ogden, 38, of Blanchester, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Odgen must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Dustyn Orlando, 20, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Orlando must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victim.

• Jodi Wilson, 32, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Fine and jail time stayed to allow Wilson to complete diversion. Wilson must pay $7 in restitution to one victim and $18 to another. Wilson must also write a letter of apology to the victims and must report to probation. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Brandon Fields, 37, of Morrow, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Fields must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must not commit any further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Brooke Haley, 23, of Blanchester, false alarm, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Haley was ordered to not use methamphetamine, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. A second false alarm charge was dismissed.

• Karla Chaney, 57, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. A menacing charge was dismissed.

• Mitchell Daniels, 50, of Midland, two counts of drug paraphernalia, fined $300, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and fictitious registration were dismissed.

• Taylor Prestwood, 24, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Coty Hixson, 21, of Bethel, driving under suspension-financial, ACDA (assured clear distance ahead), fined $600. A second driving under suspension charge-financial was dismissed.

• Paul Conger, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• Breanna Camp, 30, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Charm Robinette, 32, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Everett Bennett III, 33, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Two no operator’s license charges were dismissed.

• Donald Kinney, 30, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The contraband was forfeited to the state for destruction.

• Tarah Whaley, 31, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Leah Eby, 40, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Marcy Rosenberg, 22, of Cleveland Heights, possession of schedule I/II drugs, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rosenberg.

• Charles Little III, 40, of South Euclid, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Little.

