Wilmington College to recall atomic bombings with 12-hour vigil

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s observance of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 75 years ago this month will feature 75 persons reading continuously for 12 hours from testimonials of 75 persons who suffered as a result of this epic tragedy of war.

The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Vigil is a 12-hour reflection on the human cost of nuclear war through the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which took place three-quarters of a century ago on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. The virtual vigil will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., as a live stream from two of Wilmington College’s Facebook pages.

The testimonials have been curated from the Peace Resource Center (PRC) at Wilmington College, which works for peace by bearing witness to the historical experience of Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombing survivors and the legacies of nonviolent activists touched by the horrors of nuclear war.

Dr. Tanya Maus, director of the PRC and the Quaker Heritage Center, noted the importance of acknowledging history while building for a more peaceful world.

“In light of recent injustices in our country, there is no better time than now to commemorate and learn from the past to create a safer, happier future — not just for our country, but for the world.”

Among the 75 readers are persons from 10 Ohio counties, including: Clark, Clinton, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Miami, Montgomery, Shelby and Warren Counties. A third of the readers have a direct affiliation with the college and include students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no audience for the event while readers will read one at a time using safe social distancing and facial coverings.

The vigil will be live streamed via Wilmington College’s main Facebook page facebook.com/WilmingtonCollege/> and will be archived on both the PRC’s website, wilmington.edu/prc/>, and on its Facebook page, facebook.com/PRCatWC/> .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_WC_150_HEX-copy.jpg