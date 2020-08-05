WPD reports: Several arrests plus a pepperoni thrower

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a male Clarksville subject, for whom there was a warrant, on South Wall Street at 6:48 p.m. on July 29. According to the report, a gram of “other cocoa derivatives” was found in the suspect’s pocket.

• Police arrested a male subject who had an active warrant during a traffic stop on South South Street . According to the report, a female subject in the vehicle had a warrant also, out of Warren County. Officials in Warren County were unable to fax a copy of the warrant to WPD, so the female was released and advised to report to the courts on Monday or she’d be apprehended.

• At 12:29 p.m. on July 29, police responded to a theft report at a Progress Way store. The store’s loss prevention agent advised she had a female subject attempt to leave the store without paying for her items. The agent confronted the suspect who then fled and left the parking lot in a white sedan. According to security footage, the suspect was seen scanning items but when the self-checkout didn’t accept the suspect’s cash she began to leave.

• At 2:58 a.m. on July 29, police responded to a call in regards to a search around Doan and South South Street for a possible burglary. An officer came into contact with a male subject who advised “he was chased by a green van.” The report indicated the subject was “very upset” and officers advised him they’d investigate. No further action was taken that night. No further details were listed.

• At 11:02 p.m. on Aug. 2, officers conducted a traffic stop around Jodie Lane and South South Street for reckless driving. According to the report, a clear bag containing marijuana and pills was found and seized. Officers also collected a urine sample from the suspect.

• At 9:39 p.m. on July 28, officers conducted a traffic stop around Doan and South South Street for a marked lane violation and failing to signal 50 feet before a turn. According to the report, a clear tied-off bag containing marijuana was seized. The officer collected a urine sample from the suspect.

• At 5:33 p.m. on July 29, a female subject called to report that “her neighbor had thrown 3 or 4 slices of pepperoni in her yard.” The caller was noted as seeming “pretty upset about it” and wanted an officer to speak with the neighbor. The officer responded to South Wall Street to speak with the neighbor but nobody was home. The officer also noted there were no vehicles in front of the residence.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

