VFW Post 6710 honors locals

WILMINGTON — James H. Smithson Post 6710, Veterans of Foreign Wars, has always been a friend of Clinton County’s educators, a supporter of youth activities, and an advocate for local law enforcement.
With the Chairmanship of Brady Stevens and his committee, there is an awards program for: Law Officer of the Year; Voice of Democracy essay contest for high school students; and Educator of the Year for grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
Prior to the regularly scheduled post meeting on July 16, the 2020 recipients were recognized.
Law Officer of the Year was presented to Patrick Black, a 23-year veteran of the Wilmington Police Department, where he has served on Bike Patrol, SWAT and Wilmington High School Resource Officer from 2014-2019. In addition to his police duties, Black has volunteered with the Special Olympics for the past 19 years.
The 2019-2020 Voice of Democracy winner was last year’s runner-up, Rick Davis. The subject of the essay was “Why My Vote Matters.” In addition to a plaque, he received a check for $100.
Clinton-Massie swept the Educator awards for 2020. High School Principal Aaron Seewer accepted the plaques for K-5 recipient Kristen McGraw and 6-8 recipient Jana Davis, who were unable to attend.
In attendance was Scott Rolf, Educator of the Year, who coaches football and boys track and is described as a “students first” teacher who comes in early and stays late to make sure a student has his/her needs fulfilled. Rolf was presented his plaque by VFW Commander Richard James as the members present applauded him.
Chairman Stevens addressed the members, saying: “We will do our best to run the programs this year, but under the circumstances, it may be difficult.” Commander James then thanked Stevens for all his hard work.