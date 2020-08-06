VFW Post 6710 honors locals

WILMINGTON — James H. Smithson Post 6710, Veterans of Foreign Wars, has always been a friend of Clinton County’s educators, a supporter of youth activities, and an advocate for local law enforcement.

With the Chairmanship of Brady Stevens and his committee, there is an awards program for: Law Officer of the Year; Voice of Democracy essay contest for high school students; and Educator of the Year for grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

Prior to the regularly scheduled post meeting on July 16, the 2020 recipients were recognized.

Law Officer of the Year was presented to Patrick Black, a 23-year veteran of the Wilmington Police Department, where he has served on Bike Patrol, SWAT and Wilmington High School Resource Officer from 2014-2019. In addition to his police duties, Black has volunteered with the Special Olympics for the past 19 years.

The 2019-2020 Voice of Democracy winner was last year’s runner-up, Rick Davis. The subject of the essay was “Why My Vote Matters.” In addition to a plaque, he received a check for $100.

Clinton-Massie swept the Educator awards for 2020. High School Principal Aaron Seewer accepted the plaques for K-5 recipient Kristen McGraw and 6-8 recipient Jana Davis, who were unable to attend.

In attendance was Scott Rolf, Educator of the Year, who coaches football and boys track and is described as a “students first” teacher who comes in early and stays late to make sure a student has his/her needs fulfilled. Rolf was presented his plaque by VFW Commander Richard James as the members present applauded him.

Chairman Stevens addressed the members, saying: “We will do our best to run the programs this year, but under the circumstances, it may be difficult.” Commander James then thanked Stevens for all his hard work.

From left are Post Adjutant Dennis Harris, VFW Awards Committee Chairman Brady Stevens, Voice of Democracy winner Rick Davis, and Post Commander Richard James. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_Rick-Davis-award.jpg From left are Post Adjutant Dennis Harris, VFW Awards Committee Chairman Brady Stevens, Voice of Democracy winner Rick Davis, and Post Commander Richard James. From left are VFW Awards Committee Chairman Brady Stevens, Law Officer of the Year Patrick Black, and VFW Post Commander Richard James. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_Patrick-Black-award.jpg From left are VFW Awards Committee Chairman Brady Stevens, Law Officer of the Year Patrick Black, and VFW Post Commander Richard James. From left are Post Adjutant Dennis Harris, CMHS Principal Aaron Seewer, VFW Awards Committee Chairman Brady Stevens, Grades 9-12 Educator of the Year Scott Rolf, and VFW Commander Richard James. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_Clinton-Massie-awards.jpg From left are Post Adjutant Dennis Harris, CMHS Principal Aaron Seewer, VFW Awards Committee Chairman Brady Stevens, Grades 9-12 Educator of the Year Scott Rolf, and VFW Commander Richard James. Submitted photos