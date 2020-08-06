Local veterans’ letters home sought

Past letters written home from soldiers and sailors abroad are still needed for a special upcoming project for Veterans Day.

The Murphy Theatre, in conjunction with Wilmington Veterans Post 49, American Legion and Ohio Living Cape May, will be presenting a very special homespun Veterans Day Program on Sunday, Nov. 8. This year’s program will feature letters written by local veterans and their families.

The Veterans Day planning committee is actively looking for Clinton County veterans’ photos and letters to be displayed, read and shared with the community. The program will highlight the good times and the bad and will hopefully personalize the experience of service during time of conflict, from the service person’s perspective as well as that of the family and friends waiting back at home.

The committee realizes the advent of e-mail has reduced the number of letters written, but printed e-mails are more than welcome.

To participate in this county-wide production by contributing letters and/or photos to the “Just A Letter Away” Tribute to Clinton County Veterans, contact Jen Woodland at 937-623-0952 or the Murphy at 937-382-3643.