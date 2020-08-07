Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway (in front of Wal-Mart), 2855-B SR 73 S, Wilmington, July 28. Critical: Handwashing sink in kitchen is broken. Meatballs on warmer were 88°F and were dated for used by 2 p.m. (was 2:15 p.m.). Warmer appeared to be turned off. Person in Charge discarded meatballs. Thank you. Banana peppers on cold bar were 47°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Lettuce cutter/veggie cutter was dirty with food debris.

No verification at this facility that anyone employed here has manager certification. Inside of 2-door freezer in back has large ice accumulation on bottom.

Three previous violations corrected. Thank you.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 11.

• Donatos Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 28. Critical: Prep cooler (2-door): Apples were 62°F, tomatoes 62°F, shredded cheese 57°F, chicken strips were 31°F. Cooler temperature was 60°F (foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Manager stated someone there is to work on cooler. Asked what was going to be done with product; she said it would be discarded.

Several gnats throughout the facility — appears to be getting worse. Gnats on walls by both prep coolers, mop sink, prep sink and 3-compartment sink. There are several towels lying around. All towels must be used for wiping purposes only and stored in sanitizer solution when not in use.

Follow-up: Approx. July 30.

• UDF, 211 W. Main St., Blanchester, July 24. Saw more than four people enter the store with no mask. All facilities must enforce the mandatory mask-wearing in public. Broken counter by trash can behind counter. Broken seal on door of UDF Market reach-in. Broken seal on walk-in cooler. Buckets catching water under soda machine.

• Papa John’s, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 28. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

• General Denver Hotel, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington, July 24. Light bulb nonworking in hall between kitchen and servery. Food Service Operation (FSO) changed ownership: Update/follow-through with transfer of FSO license. If any alterations take place at FSO, submit plan review documents for approval.

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, July 23. No concerns at time of visit.

