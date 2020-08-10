Blan PD: Van stolen from Wilmington recovered

BLANCHESTER — At around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday Blanchester Police Ptl. Sarah Luken was on patrol when she saw a white van leaving Ledford Store & Lock on S. Broadway St.

She turned to get behind the vehicle, suspecting the occupants may have been involved in criminal activity at the storage facility.

Ptl. Luken got behind the van on Fairground Road, when the van slowed, the driver’s door opened and the driver jumped out of the van and ran, according to a news release from Blanchester police. The van continued down Fairground Road until it struck a utility pole in the 7500 block.

“Sgt. Gary Mowen of the Blanchester Police Department, as well as a deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the area to attempt to locate the driver, who was last seen running northbound through yards in the area,” said BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt. “They did not locate him.”

Reinbolt said Ptl. Luken found no one else in the van and conducted a computer check of the van, learning it was stolen out of the City of Wilmington. The van was towed. The driver remains at large.

Blanchester police said the driver of this stolen van bailed out and ran after crashing it. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_IMGP2598c.jpg Blanchester police said the driver of this stolen van bailed out and ran after crashing it. Blanchester PD