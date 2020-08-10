Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 3, 2020 and Aug. 7, 2020:

• Timothy May, 42, of Washington Court House, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. May must write a letter to the arresting officer.

• Starr Hall, 43, of Xenia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hall must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• David Washington, 37, of Wilmington, failure to control a dog, dog-at-large, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $275, assessed $270 court costs. Washington must not possess any dangerous dog — as defined by the Ohio Revised Code — for a period of five years starting on Aug. 5, 2020. Court documents indicate the dog will be “lawfully destroyed.”

• Carliss Smith Jr., 46, of Wilmington, sexual imposition on a minor (age 13-16), sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $82. Smith must have no contact with the victim until she’ is 18. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office indicates Smith is a Tier 1 Sex Offender.

• Nathan Fowler, 24, of Wilmington, fictitious registration, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Joseph Burkhart, 34, of Clarksville, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dijon Brittain, 40, of Alpharetta, Ga., going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone charge.

• Zachary Nichols, 26, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Denney, 29, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Molly Leathley, 21, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Patrick Johnston, 23, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Johnston.

• Isaiah Spells, 23, of Lakewood, drug paraphernalia, tag/sticker violation, traffic control device violation, fined $150, assessed $405 court costs. The cases were waived by Spells.

• Scott Cannon, 20, of Roseville, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Cannon.

