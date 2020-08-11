State of Ohio: Current trends in 3 graphics, including how districts are returning to school

The most current numbers and trends from the state in three graphics displayed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon.
The most current numbers and trends from the state in three graphics displayed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon.
The most current numbers and trends from the state in three graphics displayed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon.
By Tom Barr
tbarr@wnewsj.com
The most current numbers and trends from the state in three graphics displayed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon.
The most current numbers and trends from the state in three graphics displayed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon.
The most current numbers and trends from the state in three graphics displayed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon.