Lynchburg man gets 24 months behind bars; Blan woman sought

Two counts of failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender landed a Lynchburg man in prison for the next two years following sentencing last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Court records show that Bryan Davis, 26, pled guilty to both third-degree felony charges on July 1, 2020.

His convictions and sentencing came as a result of two instances of failing to report his change of address, first on Dec. 20, 2019, and then again on March 1, 2020.

The bill of particulars stated that having been convicted of a third-degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition on March 13, 2013, Davis was required by law after 2008 to register a change of address, and that he failed to provide notice of any change of address within 20 days by written notice.

The court document further stated that he had a duty to register every 180 days for 20 years.

On the first count, Judge Rocky Coss sentenced Davis to 12 months in prison with 75 days credit for time already served, and on the second count, Davis was given another 12 months with zero days jail time credit.

The court’s judgment entry of confinement ordered that both sentences be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Allyssa M. Powell, 29, Blanchester, was to be sentenced Friday on a conviction of receiving stolen property, but court documents showed that she failed to appear. An arrest warrant was issued, and the court ordered that upon being taken into custody, she be held without bond and be tested for drug use.

Teresa A. Holtsinger, 22, Hillsboro, was sentenced on a fifth-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine. She received a three-year community control sentence, and was ordered to pay court costs and to successfully complete a recommended drug treatment program.

