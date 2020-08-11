Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:36 p.m. on Aug. 6, deputies received a report of animal abuse and trespassing occurring at a Green Township, residence on State Route 73 South. The report does not indicate what kind of animal or what kind of injury it had.

• At 4:53 p.m. on July 31, a 45-year-old Adams Township female reported her white Pontiac Grand Am was stolen off her property on Hale Road.

• At 10:56 p.m. on Aug. 5, deputies responded to a larceny report occurring at a State Route 73 South residence in Green Township. According to the report, a window of the driver’s side was “busted out” and the side mirrors were “taped on.” The report estimates the damage value at $3,000. A 37-year-old female resident was listed as a victim.

• At 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, a 23-year-old Martinsville male reported a rental company entered his residence and removed a piece of furniture while no one was present.

• At 7:11 p.m. on Aug. 4, a 64-year-old New Vienna female came to the station to report her debit card was stolen. The report indicates it was stolen between June 22 and the reporting date.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

