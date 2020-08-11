Blan PD reports 3 incidents in 4 hours

BLANCHESTER — At around 5:15 p.m. Monday officers were dispatched on a call of a man assaulting a woman in a moving vehicle traveling eastbound into Blanchester from Harlan Township.

According to a news release from the Blanchester Police Department, Ptl. Kristen Jeffers located the car in the parking lot of Chubby’s Dairy Point on Pansy Pike and near the car she observed two men in a fight and a hysterical woman nearby. The business was busy with numerous patrons in the parking lot.

Two additional Blanchester police officers arrived to provide assistance.

“The two men fighting were identified as Elias Willis, age 33, of Wilmington and Jamie Drusell, age 47, of Blanchester,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. “The woman was identified as Jessica Bagnell, Willis’ 30-year-old live-in girlfriend and Drusell’s daughter.

“Officers spoke to witnesses and those involved in the altercation. Witnesses stated Willis struck Bagnell several times with an open fist,m” stated Reinbolt. “By happenstance, Drusell was traveling down the street when he noticed his daughter in an altercation with Willis inside her car. Willis and Bagnell stopped in the business parking lot, followed by Drusell, where Willis assaulted Drusell, who defended himself. Bagnell told officers she did not want Willis arrested.”

Reinbolt continued, “However, since they are living as man and wife, and Willis assaulted Bagnell, Ohio’s domestic violence statute mandates an arrest. Willis was therefore placed under arrest for domestic violence and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital via ambulance due to injuries he sustained in the incident. A Blanchester police officer accompanied him to the hospital, and he was released several hours later and was taken to the Clinton County jail. He will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.”

Second incident

At around 7 p.m. police were called to the 6000 block of Sean Circle on a report of a woman chasing a car down the street on foot. Reinbolt said officers arrived and identified the women involved as Tabitha Wells, 33, of Sean Circle, and Danielle Fleming, 35, also of Sean Circle.

“Officers spoke to witnesses, as well as those involved in the incident and learned that Wells believed that Fleming had been involved in an extra-marital affair with Wells’ ex-husband,” said Reinbolt. “Wells therefore waited in front of Fleming’s home in order to confront her about it when she returned home from work. Fleming arrived home, saw Wells waiting for her and drove away with Wells running after her shouting profanity.

“Wells, who seemed unaware that behavior of that nature is illegal, was issued a summons charging her with disorderly conduct. Reinbolt said she will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

Third incident

At around 9 p.m. police were called to the 100 block of Central Avenue on a report of two men fighting in the street. Reinbolt said the two men fled prior to officer’s arrival. Officers spoke to witnesses, who were unable to identify the men.

