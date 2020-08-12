Clinton County reports 7th COVID-19-related death

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County man with COVID-19 has died, the Clinton County Health District reported Wednesday morning.
He was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.
The Clinton County fatalities that officials said were coronavirus-related (and the dates reported) were:
• July 10 — a man in his 80s
• July 14 — a woman in her 30s
• July 21 — a man in his 70s
• July 21 — a man in his 80s
• July 27 — a woman in her 70s
• July 29 — a woman in her 90s
• Aug. 12 — a man in his 70s
All were reported to have had “underlying health conditions.”
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Clinton Countians are reminded to follow the “Stay Safe Ohio” order, wear face masks, practice social/physical distancing and wash their hands often, advises the CCHD.