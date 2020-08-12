HoldenStrong silent auction underway; fundraisers set for Friday

WILMINGTON — The #HoldenStrong campaign is going strong as a silent auction is underway and the Friday fundraiser approaches at local businesses.

Individuals and businesses have been donating items including gift baskets for a silent auction hosted by Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM on Rombach Ave. Bidding ends at 6 p.m. Friday.

The movement is to raise funds for Jessica Holden and family; Jessica was seriously injured when, while shopping at CVS on Aug. 5, an SUV crashed into the store.

A GoFundMe page is also set up at https://bit.ly/3aaUJiZ for anyone who would like to donate.

#HoldenStrong

Clinton Becker, who works at Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, helped spearhead the #HoldenStrong fundraiser taking place this Friday.

Several local businesses and individuals have partnered for the #HoldenStrong fundraiser this Friday. Among them:

• 1-6 p.m. The Awesome Egg Roll food truck will be set-up at the Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership on Rombach Ave. “to serve you some insanely yummy food” with 20% of sales going to the Holden family.

• 1-6 p.m. at Kairos Coffee on Rombach Ave., 20% of all sales will go to the Holden family.

• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Becker said he will have Roscoe’s Pizza gift cards at the Wilmington Auto Center dealership to sell and 100% of those proceeds will go to the Holden family.

• #HoldenStrong decals will be available for sale 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the dealership and 100% of those proceeds go to the family.