Like magic, art turns up in downtown Wilmington

The Inferno Arts Collective was back to painting a storefront window in downtown Wilmington across the alley from City Hall. In early May, the local arts group painted a couple downtown windows in recognition of first responders in the coronavirus public health emergency and also in support of the Main Street Wilmington organization. Now there are different images for downtown pedestrians and passersby to enjoy. In the photograph is artwork by, from left, Pearl Spurlock and Dave Emerson. A common element in both is face coverings.

These dogs seem to be daydreaming, perhaps about the fun of chasing balls. The artist is Adryanne Cortes.

In this downtown Wilmington window painting Rosie the Riveter has donned a face covering, one that stylishly matches her head scarf. Rosie’s message continues to ring true. This painting is by Mary Beth Thorngren.