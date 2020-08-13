CCYC continues its work for youths; nonprofit showing flexibility as school approaches

WILMINGTON — While the pandemic has put some of the Clinton County Youth Council’s activities on hold, the nonprofit is showing its flexibility as it continues striving to help Clinton County’s kids.

CCYC Executive Director Eric Guindon said the organization been keeping in contact with students about how to assist them — especially as the school year approaches.

As school begins, Guindon said they will collect feedback from students and families to determine how CCYC can implement programming that best serves the students’ needs.

“Our plans are to monitor the situation until Labor Day and then come up with a plan,” he said.

Guindon told the News Journal they can’t just open up as they normally would, or do as much as they’d like. The pandemic has made the CCYC be a bit more flexible with trying to formulate a plan to use programs.

“Two of our focuses will be on providing internet access/academic support and after-school snacks/meals,” he said.

The volunteer-based nonprofit opened its doors in 2000 and has been dedicated to organizing student leaders, hosting monthly Fun Nights, and positive outreach programs. Also among their programs is an academic success program as well as recreation support.

“We’re not school; we provide support and a social mentoring environment for relationship building,” said Guindon.

He said CCYC is working with the Clinton County Foundation and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s office on applying for the CARES Act, which provides funds for nonprofits.

They’re also submitting a proposal to HealthFirst for Clinton County to support the implementation of COVID safety measures for reopening the youth center.

CCYC has continued to receive a lot of support from the community, which Guindon is incredibly grateful for during these times. A recent example is a much-needed commercial-grade zero-turn lawnmower donated to CCYC by Leadership Clinton in partnership with local businesses.

If you wish to donate to CCYC, send a check to the Clinton County Youth Council, 302 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, OH 45177 or online at www.ccyouthcouncil.org/donate.html .

CCYC Music Instructor George Byrd, standing second from right, with students in summer 2019. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_employment-camp-music-room.jpg CCYC Music Instructor George Byrd, standing second from right, with students in summer 2019. Submitted photos A field trip to Cincinnati Art Museum in summer 2019 with art instructor Mary Beth Thorngren, center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_fieldtripartmuseum.jpg A field trip to Cincinnati Art Museum in summer 2019 with art instructor Mary Beth Thorngren, center. Submitted photos A group photo from the 2019 Employment Camp for students/young adults with special needs — a collaboration with the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_grouppicture.jpg A group photo from the 2019 Employment Camp for students/young adults with special needs — a collaboration with the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Submitted photos Students with their harvest from CCYC Community Garden. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_garden-group-youth.jpg Students with their harvest from CCYC Community Garden. Submitted photos

Nonprofit flexible as school approaches

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574