The mural of the story …

Local artist Jason Morgan has begun creating a mural on an Orange Frazer Press storage building that faces the Wilmington City Hall parking lot. Once completed, it will look like the front of a book store, appropriately enough. Weather permitting, the project should be done in a week or so. If you look closely, you may spot a painted cat looking out the window above the flower window box. More of Morgan’s works of art can be viewed at jasonmorganportraits.com . https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_art-4.jpg Local artist Jason Morgan has begun creating a mural on an Orange Frazer Press storage building that faces the Wilmington City Hall parking lot. Once completed, it will look like the front of a book store, appropriately enough. Weather permitting, the project should be done in a week or so. If you look closely, you may spot a painted cat looking out the window above the flower window box. More of Morgan’s works of art can be viewed at jasonmorganportraits.com . Tom Barr | News Journal