WPD: Multiple arrests of drug users, impaired drivers

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 30-year-old female with an active warrant and alleged drug abuse instrument possession around South South and East Sugartree Street at 10:52 p.m. on Aug. 7. The suspect advised she had “rigs and dope on her.” Two syringes were collected.

• Police arrested a 44-year-old for alleged drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop around East Truesdell and Charles Street at 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 7. The report indicates a meth pipe was found.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male subject who had an active warrant on South South Street at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 8. Suspected narcotics were also located. A scale, amphetamines, and meth were located.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old Martinsville male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 11:49 p.m. on Aug. 9. The incident took place on East Main Street where police seized a gram of amphetamines/methamphetamines and a syringe.

• Police arrested an Amelia male for an alleged O.V.I. at 7:39 p.m. on Aug. 7 on South South Street. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a female subject for an alleged O.V.I. after responding to East Birdsall and North Walnut Street where she was seen asleep at the wheel at 10:13 p.m. on Aug. 8. According to the report, a gram of heroin was found.

• Police arrested a subject for an alleged O.V.I. after a traffic stop on Rombach Avenue for a light violation at 2:13 a.m. on Aug. 9.

• A male subject was charged with alleged sexual imposition on Aug. 6. The report indicates the victim was a 25-year-old female and that the suspect was a stranger to her. The incident took place at a business on Rombach Avenue. No further details were listed.

• At 9:41 a.m. on Aug. 9, police received an investigation lead in reference to fraud activity. The police recovered two laptops and on a 55-inch flat-screen TV. A 23-year-old Cincinnati female was listed as the victim.

• At 10:03 a.m. on Aug. 7, police responded to a High Street residence on report of a stolen vehicle. A female subject advised her 2017 Ford Transit was taken between 10:30 p.m., Aug. 6 and 10 a.m., Aug. 7. The victim advised the door to the garage, where the car was taken from, doesn’t lock. She indicated the garage door was open when she went to the garage. She advised she didn’t owe any debt on the vehicle so it wouldn’t have been towed. She advised her husband she believes the truck may have been unlocked with the spare key in the center console. She requested charges be filed on whoever stole the truck and police collect fingerprints if the vehicle is discovered.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

