Two New Vienna women charged with selling opioid

WILMINGTON — Two New Vienna women have each been indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in oxycodone.

Oxycodone is a semi-synthetic opioid drug prescribed for pain, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website.

The defendants are Tracy N. Lopez who is 47, and Paulette N. Norris, 24. The same New Vienna address is listed for both of them.

The alleged opioid selling occurred in Clinton County in the Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020 time period, according to Bills of Indictment papers.

The offense is classified a fourth-degree felony.

A Clinton County grand jury also indicted Nicole M. Lucas, 42 of Blanchester, on four charges. Those charges are aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine (F2), aggravated possession of meth (F2), trafficking in Buprenorphine (F5), and illegal conveyance of Buprenorphine onto the grounds of the Clinton County Jail (F3).

The alleged trafficking and possessing of meth reportedly occurred in Clinton County on May 1, 2020.

The other two charges, which involve Buprenorphine, are alleged to have occurred on Nov. 26, 2019. Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid addiction.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted in July by a local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All of the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

Keerson I. Santana, 33 with an at-large address, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian K. Kostrzewski, 53 of Blanchester, was indicted on a charge of trespassing in a habitation.

Thomas E. Lemmings, 45 of the Wilmington area, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.

Nicholas R. Jacobs, 33 with an at-large address, was indicted on charges of trespassing in a habitation, and of vandalism.

Andrew Shane Dowe, 22 with an at-large address, was indicted on charges of complicity to aggravated robbery, and of aggravated robbery.

Antwan R. Morris, 24 with an at-large address, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, and of complicity to aggravated robbery.

Carla M. Teboe (also known as Carla M. Leath), 51 of Jeffersonville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tiffany M. Paul, 33 of Pleasant Plain, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Zachary Hershberger, 21 of the Xenia area, was indicted on a charge of grand theft.

Jared A. Skinner, 39 of Columbus, was indicted on charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and of possessing cocaine.

Dashawn Markeith Goings, 28 with an at-large address, was indicted on two counts of assault.

Derrick L. Beverly, 33 of Wilmington, was indicted on charges of assault and two counts of burglary.

Dickie Arnold Hayslip Jr., 48 of the Martinsville area, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence.

Zachary A. Pence, 40 with an at-large address, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.

Matthew L. Fulton, 34 of Wilmington, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, theft, petty theft, and two counts of breaking and entering.

Robert Fulton, 40 of Wilmington, was indicted on charges of theft, petty theft, and two counts of breaking and entering.

Tyler G. Lawrence, 26 with an at-large address, was indicted on charges of theft, petty theft, and two counts of breaking and entering.

David Michael Campbell, 26 of Wilmington, was indicted on charges of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and of two counts of receiving stolen property.

Carter M. Nichols, 21 of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of vandalism.

Donavon A. Brown, 21 of Clarksville, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear.

Rocky J. Masterson, 27 with an at-large address, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear.

