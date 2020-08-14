Masked and ready

Members of the Wilmington High School tennis team don their masks for pre-match introductions during competition this week against Clinton-Massie. During actual match play, players do not wear the masks. During changeovers, players on each team were observing social distancing requirements with the help of cones on the court.

