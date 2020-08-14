Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, July 30. Follow-up #2. Critical: Mouse droppings on floor underneath soda fountain bag in box rack. Clean area, monitor facility. Contact pest control operator.

Black mold-like residues accumulated on wall in walk-in cooler (near raw chicken storage rack). Lid missing on dumpster. Old facility furnishings piled near dumpster. Shelving is rusty in walk-in cooler (deli). Ceiling material is peeling in walk-in cooler (deli). Certified manager in food protection unavailable. Handles on scoops are peeling and need to be replaced (in hot case). Light in retail sandwich case nonworking. Floor damaged near fryer in deli.

Follow-up: Aug. 14.

• McDonald’s. 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, July 28. Critical: Food items being held using time as public health control are not marked to indicate time when food was removed from temperature control. Stickers were added to area above product. Person in Charge stated new chart is in use. Spray bottle of cleaner hanging on shelf with beverage supplies. PIC removed and corrected. Staff was not able to demonstrate heat treatment dispensing freezer completes cycles (time since last heat treatment freezer, time cycle was at 150°F, length time of the heating phase and recycling phase). Correct by Aug. 18.

Cleaned laundered wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizer solution. Screw inside ice making machine was rusty; corrected. Lid (inside white plastic) of ice making machine is cracked/damaged. Food containers were cracked/damaged. McCafe cooler had product spillage. Oven had food debris accumulated on top inner surface. Shelf with biscuit tray liners had debris accumulations/cardboard box poor condition. Inside (guard) of ice making machine had pink/black residue accumulations. Floor under beverage equipment at drive-thru area needs cleaning attention (sludge accumulation); area has a sour smell. General cleaning of floors near fry vat, grill and fish/chicken fryers (grease and debris accumulations). Broom and dust pan stored near fry dispenser and breakfast prep area.

Follow-up: Aug. 18.

• Roosters, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 4. Fly strips stored near paper supplies and walk-in cooler entry. Person in Charge to remove and correct. Boxes of to-go containers stored on floor. Sanitizer buckets stored on floor. Phone/purse stored on bags of flour breading. Wet mops stored on floor.

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Aug. 4. Critical: Spray bottle with cleaner is missing name label; Person in Charge stated will label.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-4.jpg