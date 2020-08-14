Clinton County’s website goes live

A redesigned Clinton County website is now operational and includes attention-getting drone video of local landmarks and farm fields.

The refashioned website is intended to be more user-friendly for residents, and to create a favorable impression for outside businesses that may be looking for a place to locate, said Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty.

It highlights different aspects of the county, starting off with home-page visuals contributed by videographer and photographer Brett Rudduck and Cowan Lake enthusiasts.

Compared to the former website, the new site should make the interaction with the public better, McCarty said.

More information and elements will get built into the website in the coming months, including a “How do I?”frequently asked questions section.

Also upcoming is a more user-friendly way for residents to make online payments with the county treasurer’s office, said the commissioner.

Contact people listed on the website have a spot where you can email them directly just by clicking, said Clinton County Administrator Mary Ann Haines Foland.

Area parks and bike trails can be found via the Area Map button, with roadway directions provided by embedded Goggle maps.

And the Clinton County website platform is now more secure, McCarty said.

Address of the website is co.clinton.oh.us .

The homepage of the rebuilt Clinton County website features recorded video, much of it from above, highlighting various sights around the county.

Interaction by public is aim