Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 19-year-old male for alleged domestic violence after responding to an assault report at 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 5. According to the report, police arrived at a Woodland Drive residence and made contact with a 21-year-old male resident. The male stated he was in a verbal argument with his brother, age 19, who then began to punch him, according to the report. The victim indicated he wanted to pursue charges. Police indicated that since the two lived together, the suspect would be charged with domestic violence. Police made contact with the suspect and asked what happened. “(The suspect’s) story evened up with (the victim’s) with more details,” the report states. The suspect advised he was listening to music and the victim wasn’t “happy with the volume.” The suspect told the victim it wasn’t that loud and “began to slam the door shut.” The suspect advised the door slamming was a way for him to let out some aggression. When the victim tried to get the suspect to turn the music down again, the suspect slammed the door again and the victim stuck a chair between the door to block it. The suspect indicated this “set him off ” and he began punching the victim multiple times, the report indicated. The victim stated he tried to punch back in self-defense but the suspect did not have any observable injuries, the report indicates. Photos of the injuries were taken, the suspect was arrested, and transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 7, police responded to a South Spring Street resident in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, a male subject advised he and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument over breaking up. Police observed redness and laceration to both arms and the right side of the victim’s face. “When asked what happened, he advised that he must have run into something,” the report states. He advised that he was “just trying to get (the suspect) to leave.” He advised the two did push each other. Dispatch said the suspect was coming to the department to tell her side of the story. The officer was later advised the suspect never showed up. The victim advised he didn’t want to pursue charges. The officer advised that if the suspect speaks with them charges could be filed. The victim understood. No charges appear to have been filed, according to court records.

• At 10:59 a.m. on Aug. 8, police responded to a B Street location on a theft report. A 55-year-old male advised someone stole his 16-foot flatbed utility trailer within the last week. A neighbor nearby stated he saw three males with a dark truck around the trailer and thought it was the owner. He couldn’t provide any descriptions on them nor the vehicle other than it was a black truck.

