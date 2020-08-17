Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 10, 2020 and Aug. 14, 2020:

• Chris Farantzos, 56, of Erie, Pa., O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 13, 2020 to Aug. 13, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Farantzos must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Operator’s license destroyed, ALS vacated, and driving privileges granted effective Aug. 28, 2020. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer test, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, and ‘handle firearm’ were dismissed.

• Nicholas Buerkle, 40, of Blanchester, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Buerkle must take part in supervised probation and must have no contact with the incident location.

• Richard Aragon, 28, of Waynesville, reckless operations, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Aragon must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Two counts of marijuana possession along with an 86 in a 55 mph speed zone and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Samuel Quaye, 22, of Maineville, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Quaye must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Bersain Velasquez-Hernandez, 29, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Velasquez-Hernandez must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Makayla Sturgill, 21, of Blanchester, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Sturgill must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of resisting arrest and drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Erika Goers, 23, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Goers must commit no further offenses and complete two years of non-reporting probation, have no with the victim and pay $24.54 in restitution. A drug instrument possession was dismissed.

• Brandon Lynch, 23, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Amber Kelso, 39, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Kelso must commit no further offenses for two years, complete 80 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim, and pay $147.19 in restitution. Kelso must also complete seven of ten days of community service by review date or prepare to serve part of jail term. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_gavel-pic-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574