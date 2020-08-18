Wilmington school board sets meetings

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 in the high school gymnasium at 300 Richardson Place.

Prior to that meeting, a special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. to discuss personnel and facilities; it will be held in WHS room 103. No action will be taken.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting.

If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_WCS-Logo-2.jpg