City officials throw out the first … trash bags? Landfill’s newest cell opens up

The Wilmington Landfill’s newest cell is open for business. Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker advised it was a “smooth project” and Mayor John Stanforth said he was happy with the inspection of the cell and with the engineers’ work.

From left, City of Wilmington Landfill Superintendent Mike Crowe, Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker, and Mayor John Stanforth throw in the first bags of garbage in the landfill’s new cell on Tuesday.