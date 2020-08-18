Shiny start to East Clinton’s school year

A summer’s worth of preparation culminated with students in the East Clinton school district heading off — or, in some cases due to the pandemic, staying home to study — for the first day of school Tuesday. For many more reader-submitted photos, see the News Journal’s Facebook page.
Submitted photos
Second-grader Sawyer and fifth-grader Shelby.
Fourth-grader Treyden.
Third-grader Bailey and preschooler Brailyn, with little Bryson, made book bags for other students.
Shown are 10th-grader Cooper and sixth-grader Mason.
Second-grader Crosley.
Fourth-grader Gracin.
Fourth-grader Jacob.
Shown are 11th-grader Jaden, 10th-grader Aubrie, ninth-grader Curtis, eighth-grader Baylie and third-grader Faith.
Second-grader Jakob.
Third-grader Jaxson.
Eighth-grader Jillyan and sixth-grader Kailey.
Fourth-grader Lucas and second-grader Lance.
Fifth-grader Max and fourth-grader Emmah.
Ninth-grader Mckinzey and 12th-grader Kamrin.
First-grader Morgan.
Second-grader Myla.
Shown are 11th-grader Phillip, sixth-grader Phayden and ninth-grader Pharrell.