More sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 10, 2020 and Aug. 14, 2020:

• Roger McClure II, 40, zoning violation, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. McClure must have no contact with the incident location.

• Justin Fox, 36, of Wilmington, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension — failing to appear/pay fine, seat belt violation, fined $780, assessed $540 court costs.

• Daniel Loux II, 31, of Harrison, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Mary Wycuff, 70, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Bailiff ordered to immobilize vehicle at Wycuff’s residence and plates were ordered to be impounded until Sept. 9, 2020.

• Debben Chapman, 21, of Fayetteville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Stewart, 66, of Wilmington, failure to comply, tax violation, fined $10, assessed $270 court costs. Two additional failure to comply charges were dismissed.

• Dusty Purdom, 41, disorderly conduct. The offense was amended from a trespassing charge.

• Lori Crawford, 36, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Shanna Brooks, 35, of New Vienna, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A no brake lights violation was dismissed.

• Kyler Whitt, 28, of Wilmington, seat belt violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $280, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges driving under suspension charge, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and a tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Salisbury, 42, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Christopher Phenis, 43, of Winchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Phenis.

• Ugur Dikbas, 27, of Springboro, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Dikbas.

• Corey Graves, 18, of Lancaster, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Graves.

• Eden Patsfall, 19, of Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Patsfall.

• Tabitha Wells, 33, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Wells.

• Tyler Baker, 28, of Ashtabula, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Baker.

• Tyesha Harris, 40, of Cleveland, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Harris.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_gavel-pic-3.jpg